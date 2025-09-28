Open Menu

UAE Firm Provides Clean Electricity To Over Quarter Million Homes In Chad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 01:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU), a resources investment company, announced today the inauguration of the Noor Chad 50 MW Solar PV Plant in N’Djamena, which will provide clean electricity to about 274,000 homes across the country.

The inauguration was attended by Mahamat Ahmad ALHABO, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Presidency of the Republic of Chad, along with Chad ministers, Ali Alshimmari, GSU CEO and Managing Director, and the UAE Ambassador to Chad, Rashid Al Shamsi.

Noor Chad is the first solar PV project of this scale in Chad. Executed in record time, it marks a major milestone in the country’s energy sector and a starting point for future renewable projects.

The facility combines 50 MW of Solar PV energy with a 5 megawatt-hour Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The plant is expected to displace more than 1.36 million tonnes of carbon dioxide over its lifetime.

GSU said it will operate the plant, which represents a transformational step for Chad by delivering reliable, large-scale clean power to meet rising demand for electricity and reduce the country’s reliance on imported diesel.

“This is the first project we have delivered from signature to commissioning in Africa,” Alshimmari said. “It proves how quickly these markets can move when there is determination and effective partnerships that turn challenges into opportunities. At its heart, this project is about people; about enabling families, communities, and nations to thrive with the stability that clean power brings.”

The construction of the plant was completed with more than 350,000 safe work-hours, installing more than 81,000 solar panels and 158 inverters. The project will serve as a model for future renewable energy developments in the country.

The Noor Chad project is part of GSU’s growing portfolio of clean energy investments across Africa, reinforcing the UAE's commitment to climate-friendly development and practical economic partnerships with countries in the Global South.

