Global Rail 2025 To Kick Off September 30 In Abu Dhabi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2025 | 02:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) Abu Dhabi will host the second edition of the Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference from 30th September to 2nd October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, bringing together global leaders, policymakers and experts in rail, transport and infrastructure.

Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said the event highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing role as a global hub for dialogue on transport, infrastructure and logistics. He noted the strong momentum from the inaugural Global Rail 2024 and said this year’s edition would continue driving innovation and integration across transport systems.

The 2025 event, themed “Driving the Future of Transport and Global Connectivity," will feature more than 24 ministers and delegations, 200 exhibitors from 14 sectors – including 70 first-time participants – and companies with a combined annual turnover of over $140 billion. Organisers expect over 20,000 visitors from 100 countries across three days.

Participants include more than 11 national rail operators, including Etihad Rail, Hafeet Rail, Qatar Rail, Korea Railways Corporation, India Railways, East Japan Railways, ONCF Chad, Afghanistan Railways, Jordan Hejaz Railway, Renfe Operadora, and Keolis.

International pavilions from the UK, Spain, Poland, India, Jordan, Germany, Austria, Korea and Qatar will showcase projects and opportunities.

The exhibition will also host an international projects pavilion, highlighting billion-dollar infrastructure plans and investment opportunities from eight countries, including Afghanistan, Chad, Kenya, Paraguay, South Sudan, Turkmenistan, Uganda, and Uzbekistan.

A dedicated finance pavilion will connect developers, OEMs, operators, and financiers, featuring eight banks and financial institutions.

The event will celebrate the second edition of the Global Rail Innovation Award, a flagship initiative offering an AED1 million grant to accelerate transformative solutions in transport, mobility, and logistics.

