Meta Unveils New AI Video Feed Vibes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2025 | 12:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) Meta Platforms (META.O) launched a new feed of AI videos, called Vibes, as the social media giant looks to fast-track work on artificial intelligence technology.
Vibes, a platform where users can create and share short-form, AI-generated videos, will be rolled out to the Meta AI app and on the meta.
ai website.
Users can make videos from scratch, work with content they already have, or remix a video from the feed, along with options to add new visuals or layer in music. The content can then be uploaded directly to the Vibes feed or cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook stories and reels.
