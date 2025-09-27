Open Menu

UAE Wins Two Gold Medals At Arab & African Triathlon Championship In Egypt

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 09:15 PM

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) CAIRO, 27th September, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE youth national team duo won two gold medals at the Arab and African Triathlon Championships, held in El Galala city, Egypt.

Maximilian Hohn won first place and the gold medal in the Under-15 men's category, while Anna Stein secured first place and the gold medal in the Under-15 women's category.

