Open Menu

Germany To Take Measures Against ‘high’ Threat From Unidentified Drones, Minister Says

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 03:00 AM

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, minister says

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) Germany’s interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Saturday that the threat from drones was “high” and that the country would take measures to defend itself.

“There is a threat that can be classified as high when it comes to drones.

It is an abstract threat, but very concrete in individual cases,” Dobrindt told journalists in Berlin.

As part of its measures, Germany plans to revise its aviation security law to authorise the armed forces to intervene, including the potential downing of drones, he said.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Germany Berlin From

Recent Stories

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

3 minutes ago
 IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for ..

IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

5 hours ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

6 hours ago
 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

7 hours ago
 Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

8 hours ago
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

8 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

8 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

9 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

9 hours ago
 Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

9 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested for posting offensive vide ..

Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East