Germany To Take Measures Against ‘high’ Threat From Unidentified Drones, Minister Says
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 03:00 AM
BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2025) Germany’s interior minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Saturday that the threat from drones was “high” and that the country would take measures to defend itself.
“There is a threat that can be classified as high when it comes to drones.
It is an abstract threat, but very concrete in individual cases,” Dobrindt told journalists in Berlin.
As part of its measures, Germany plans to revise its aviation security law to authorise the armed forces to intervene, including the potential downing of drones, he said.
