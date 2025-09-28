Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 28 September 2025

Arslan Farid Published September 28, 2025 | 08:38 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 September 2025 is 397,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 340,630. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 28 September 2025 is 397,300 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 340,630.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 364,168 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 312,242.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 397,300 Rs 364,168
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 340,630 Rs 312,242
Per Gram Gold Rs 34,063 Rs 31,224

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

45 minutes ago
 Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat ..

Germany to take measures against ‘high’ threat from unidentified drones, min ..

6 hours ago
 IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for ..

IAEA: No nuclear fuel crisis; reserves secure for 21st century

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

UAE President receives OpenAI CEO

12 hours ago
 UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathl ..

UAE wins two gold medals at Arab & African Triathlon Championship in Egypt

12 hours ago
 6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference ki ..

6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai

13 hours ago
Korean government vows to restore network after da ..

Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..

14 hours ago
 Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$4 ..

Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion

15 hours ago
 World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centr ..

World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..

15 hours ago
 GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA ..

GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties

15 hours ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings

15 hours ago
 Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business