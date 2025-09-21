First National Forum for Medical Education, Training, Research launched in Abu Dhabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) The first National Forum for Medical Education, Training, and Research was launched in Abu Dhabi to build competencies and leadership readiness in the medical sector, while developing clinical and research skills within an accredited curriculum.

The curriculum was designed by the UAE National Program for Medical Readiness and Response “Jaheziya,” in partnership with local and international educational and training institutions, following the best global practices in education and training.

The forum brings together hundreds of frontline workers—both healthcare and non-healthcare professionals—from government and private hospitals across the UAE. It is organised by the National Programme for Medical Training and Research “Tadreeb,” in collaboration with Medic Conferences.

The opening ceremony was attended by senior officials from national health authorities, along with representatives of American, European, Arab, and Emirati medical boards. The ceremony also highlighted the achievements of the UAE National Programme for Medical Readiness and Response “Jaheziya” over the past five years, which have contributed to enhancing healthcare through investment in human capital, capacity building, and medical readiness for thousands of frontline healthcare and non-healthcare workers across public and private institutions. This initiative is recognised as a pioneering and unprecedented model of innovation and sustainability in the field of medical education, training, and research.

The forum comes as part of the wider efforts to strengthen medical education, training, and professional development. It aims to provide a specialised scientific platform to discuss the latest advancements in health and medical education, exchange expertise among professionals, and support research and innovation in this vital sector.

The event also features the participation of leading members of the specialized committees of the National Programme for Medical Education and Training, directors of internationally accredited training programs, faculty members, trainees, and leaders of healthcare institutions.

The forum includes four main sessions and panel discussions featuring prominent speakers, who reviewed the latest developments in medical education and training. In addition, specialised workshops were held to enhance skills and promote best practices in specialised training and assessment. Key topics included:

• Quality of healthcare and the impact of education and training on hospital readiness.



• Best approaches to evaluating medical training centers in line with standards of transparency, credibility, professionalism, and ethics.

The forum also approved research grants for four papers authored by frontline workers, enabling medical and nursing staff to actively participate in scientific research and stay updated on the latest studies and practices in the healthcare sector.

Emirati cardiac surgeon Dr. Adel Al Shamry Al Ajami, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative, and CEO of the UAE National Programme for Medical Readiness and Response “Jaheziya,” stressed that the forum reflects Jaheziya’s commitment to advancing medical education, training, and research in the UAE. This includes updating curricula, improving assessment systems, and strengthening regional and international partnerships to enhance the competencies of national professionals across medical specialties through a unified, internationally accredited framework.

He further noted that the forum included extensive discussions on the role of artificial intelligence in medical education and training. The programme reviewed the latest technological applications in clinical training, evaluation, and skill enhancement, while also emphasising the importance of academic accreditation and quality assurance to ensure the highest standards in specialized medical education and training programmes.

Professor Oliver Jackdin, Executive Director of the National Programme for Medical Education, Training, and Research, emphasised that the forum has become a leading platform for knowledge exchange, scientific research, and innovation in training programs, contributing to the development of medical education and healthcare systems in the UAE and the region.

Dr. Saeed bin Hendi, Medical Director of the UAE National Programme for Medical Readiness and Response “Jaheziya,” highlighted that the event strengthens the UAE’s position as a regional hub of excellence in medical education, training, and research. He expressed optimism that the forum would achieve its goals by creating a supportive learning environment for medical professionals and fostering best practices that elevate the quality of healthcare services.

He added that the sessions and workshops provide participants with valuable opportunities to exchange knowledge and interact with experts and specialists, with the aim of achieving tangible progress in medical education and enhancing healthcare quality in the UAE.