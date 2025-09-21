Open Menu

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive Peace Fundamental Pillar For Building Societies

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Arab Parliament: Comprehensive peace fundamental pillar for building societies

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) The Arab Parliament affirmed that peace is the true guarantee for preserving the dignity of citizens and protecting their rights, as comprehensive and just peace is one of the fundamental pillars for achieving sustainable development, building and advancing societies, and fulfilling the aspirations of peoples for a decent life.

In a statement issued today to mark the International Day of Peace, which falls on 21st September of each year, Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, stressed the need to exert more efforts toward achieving a ceasefire, refraining from violence, and establishing peace in the Arab region — a peace that cannot be realised without ending the Israeli occupation of all Arab territories, establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, holding the occupying power accountable for the genocide it has committed against the Palestinian people, and providing international protection for them.

He emphasised that the Palestinian cause is the foundation for achieving security, stability, and the spread of peace in the region and the world.

Al Yammahi also affirmed that the international system responsible for maintaining peace and security requires greater efforts and genuine reform in order to fulfill the mission for which it was established.

He renewed the Arab Parliament’s full support for all Arab, regional, and international efforts aimed at promoting a culture of peace and upholding the values of tolerance, dialogue, citizenship, acceptance of others, and the rejection of all forms of violence, hatred, and extremism.

Related Topics

World Parliament Jerusalem September Citizenship All From Arab

Recent Stories

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

DIEZ trade surges 19% to AED336 billion in 2024

16 minutes ago
 RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for S ..

RTA to host Dubai World Congress & Challenge for Self-Driving Transport

31 minutes ago
 'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthe ..

'Global Council for Tolerance' calls for strengthening values of peace

2 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: 98% of attacks exploit human error

2 hours ago
 Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at ..

Emirati students share UAE culture in Mandarin at Beijing fair

3 hours ago
 'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in In ..

'Ajman Tourism Department' wraps up roadshow in India

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Armenia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

TRENDS opens virtual office in Jordan

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Beliz ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Belize on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East