UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team Wins 96 Medals At World Championships
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2025 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) The UAE Youth Muay Thai National Team achieved a historic milestone in Emirati sports, claiming an outstanding 96 medals at the conclusion of the Youth Muay Thai World Championships. The tournament, which spanned seven days, featured over 1,200 athletes from 100 countries across six continents.
The UAE competed with its largest ever contingent, consisting of 122 athletes across various divisions and weight classes, including the Para Muay Thai team. The champions secured 40 gold, 21 silver, and 35 bronze medals, bringing the total to 96 medals, the highest tally of the tournament. The UAE ranked second overall, just behind the neutral athletes competing under the International Federation of Muay Thai’s banner, who secured 94 medals (53 gold, 26 silver, 15 bronze).
This landmark success reflects the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation’s strategic vision and rapid progress in expanding the sport’s base locally, enhancing player development, and utilising national competitions to prepare athletes and sharpen their skills.
Hosted under the umbrella of the International Federation of Muay Thai, the Youth World Championships Abu Dhabi 2025 concluded after a week of intense competition and engaging side events. The program included workshops, educational activities, and training sessions for coaches and referees, further cementing the UAE’s position as a global hub for martial arts.
On this occasion, Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and Chairman of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, stated, “We are proud of our national youth team’s historic achievements, which we dedicate to our wise leadership for their vision and unwavering support of sports and athletes, and to the people of the UAE. This success reflects our nation’s limitless commitment to sports and confirms the federation’s strategy of investing in youth to create champions who can carry the nation’s flag worldwide.”
Stephan Fox, Secretary-General of the International Federation of Muay Thai, praised the UAE’s efforts:“Abu Dhabi has once again demonstrated its capability to host major international sporting events, delivering a youth championship with world class professionalism and strengthening its status as the capital of Muay Thai.”
Tareq Mohammed Al Mehairi, UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation board Member, emphasised that the achievement was the result of strategic planning and combined efforts across all departments. He highlighted that the tournament set new benchmarks in organisation, participation, and outcomes.
