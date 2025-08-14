Open Menu

China Launches New Group Of Internet Satellites

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 10:45 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) China successfully launched a new group of low Earth orbit satellites from the Wenchang Space Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan on Wednesday.

This satellite group, the eighth of its kind that will constitute an internet constellation, was launched aboard a Long March-5B carrier rocket, featuring a Yuanzheng-2 (Expedition-2) upper stage at the top of the rocket.

This launch marked the 588th mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

