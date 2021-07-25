UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases Vs 35 A Day Earlier

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:30 AM

China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases vs 35 a day earlier

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jul, 2021) China reported on Sunday 32 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on July 24, down from 35 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement five of the new cases were local infections, down from 13 the day before.

Two were in the eastern province of Jiangsu, and there was one each in Liaoning, Yunnan and Guangdong provinces.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 92,529, while the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Related Topics

China July Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: With new entity, Dubai on global health ..

1 minute ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 25, 2021 in Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

13 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

13 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.