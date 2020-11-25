UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dana Gas Reports Record Gas Deliveries From Khor Mor Gas Plant In Kurdistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:15 PM

Dana Gas reports record gas deliveries from Khor Mor Gas Plant in Kurdistan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Dana Gas today announced that the production of sales gas from Pearl Petroleum’s Khor Mor Gas Plant in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, KRI, reached a record level of 418MMscf/d on 18 November 2020.

Dana Gas, which owns a 35 percent stake in Pearl Petroleum, registered a 6 percent year on year increase in production during the third quarter of 2020 to 32,400 boepd, driven by the completion of a new plant bypass project in August.

Dr. Patrick Allman-Ward, CEO of Dana Gas, commented, "We are very pleased that Pearl Petroleum has achieved this important milestone at Khor Mor, which is the result of our continued efforts to maximise plant production. This important achievement, delivered under difficult conditions due to the global pandemic, was the result of the installation of the plant bypass in August combined with an increase in gas demand due to seasonal weather conditions.

It is also testament to the tireless efforts of our staff at the plant to optimise plant efficiencies and reliability.

"We are also very pleased to announce that after a delay in the implementation of the first 250 MMscf/d gas processing train following border closures and travel restrictions resulting from COVID-19, that we anticipate recommencing civil engineering works on location in the next few weeks."

"All the parties working on the Khor Mor project are fully committed to executing the expansion project as quickly and as safely as possible. We now expect first gas from the project’s first gas processing train in Q1 2023 and we are also examining ways to reduce the schedule further. When implemented, the project is expected to add between US$175 million and $200 million annually to Dana Gas’s revenues," he concluded.

Related Topics

Weather Iraq August November Border Gas 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 783 recove ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan strongly condemns blasts in Afghanistan's ..

58 seconds ago

Seven People Killed in Migrant Boat Accident Off C ..

59 seconds ago

Tax holiday on industrial machinery import for QAB ..

1 minute ago

University of Malakan announces online classes

1 minute ago

Six renting rules violators booked in rawalpindi

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.