JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Severe flooding in Indonesia’s renowned tourist hub of Bali has left at least 16 people dead, with one person still missing, according to local media reports on Friday citing authorities.

An additional four fatalities were recorded on the neighbouring island of Flores.

Days of torrential rain submerged roads, underpasses and homes, swept away vehicles and forced widespread evacuations.

Disaster management authorities said the weather has since calmed and floodwaters are slowly receding, with the situation largely under control.

However, many residents remain in evacuation centres as emergency teams continue clearing debris and pumping out water.

A week-long state of emergency was declared on Thursday to mobilise additional resources.

Indonesia is prone to flooding and landslides during the rainy season, which usually peaks between November and March. Recent rainfall is considered unusually heavy for September.

