Death Toll Rises As Severe Floods Hit Indonesia's Bali, Flores
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 11:15 AM
JAKARTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Severe flooding in Indonesia’s renowned tourist hub of Bali has left at least 16 people dead, with one person still missing, according to local media reports on Friday citing authorities.
An additional four fatalities were recorded on the neighbouring island of Flores.
Days of torrential rain submerged roads, underpasses and homes, swept away vehicles and forced widespread evacuations.
Disaster management authorities said the weather has since calmed and floodwaters are slowly receding, with the situation largely under control.
However, many residents remain in evacuation centres as emergency teams continue clearing debris and pumping out water.
A week-long state of emergency was declared on Thursday to mobilise additional resources.
Indonesia is prone to flooding and landslides during the rainy season, which usually peaks between November and March. Recent rainfall is considered unusually heavy for September.
Recent Stories
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, region ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communicat ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Australian research highlights lifestyle role in reducing dementia, Alzheimer’s2 minutes ago
-
Death toll rises as severe floods hit Indonesia's Bali, Flores2 minutes ago
-
Universal Postal Congress focuses on empowering women entrepreneurs47 minutes ago
-
UAE and French Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments1 hour ago
-
Foreign investors shift to net selling of Korean securities in August1 hour ago
-
$500 million agreement to finance Oman–Gulf electricity interconnection project8 hours ago
-
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland9 hours ago
-
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar9 hours ago
-
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar9 hours ago
-
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 2210 hours ago
-
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israeli attack10 hours ago
-
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for global wellbeing10 hours ago