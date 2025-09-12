Foreign investors shift to net selling of Korean securities in August

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Foreign investors shifted to net selling of securities in the Republic of Korea during August, driven by profit-taking in equities, according to central bank data released on Friday.

Offshore investors purchased a net US$180 million worth of local stocks last month, while they offloaded $770 million worth of bonds, resulting in a combined net outflow of $600 million, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The central bank also noted that the Korean won remained nearly unchanged against the US Dollar in August, hovering in the 1,390 won range, reported Yonhap news Agency.

