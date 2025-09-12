Foreign Investors Shift To Net Selling Of Korean Securities In August
Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 10:00 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Foreign investors shifted to net selling of securities in the Republic of Korea during August, driven by profit-taking in equities, according to central bank data released on Friday.
Offshore investors purchased a net US$180 million worth of local stocks last month, while they offloaded $770 million worth of bonds, resulting in a combined net outflow of $600 million, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The central bank also noted that the Korean won remained nearly unchanged against the US Dollar in August, hovering in the 1,390 won range, reported Yonhap news Agency.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communicat ..
IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs
More Stories From Middle East
-
Foreign investors shift to net selling of Korean securities in August2 minutes ago
-
$500 million agreement to finance Oman–Gulf electricity interconnection project7 hours ago
-
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland7 hours ago
-
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar7 hours ago
-
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar8 hours ago
-
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 229 hours ago
-
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israeli attack9 hours ago
-
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for global wellbeing9 hours ago
-
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint cooperation9 hours ago
-
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy10 hours ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communication Award10 hours ago
-
IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs10 hours ago