Open Menu

Foreign Investors Shift To Net Selling Of Korean Securities In August

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Foreign investors shift to net selling of Korean securities in August

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Foreign investors shifted to net selling of securities in the Republic of Korea during August, driven by profit-taking in equities, according to central bank data released on Friday.

Offshore investors purchased a net US$180 million worth of local stocks last month, while they offloaded $770 million worth of bonds, resulting in a combined net outflow of $600 million, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The central bank also noted that the Korean won remained nearly unchanged against the US Dollar in August, hovering in the 1,390 won range, reported Yonhap news Agency.

Related Topics

Dollar Bank August Stocks Bank Of Khyber From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

57 minutes ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

7 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

7 hours ago
 GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

8 hours ago
 First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

9 hours ago
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Sep ..

Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..

9 hours ago
 IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on st ..

IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..

9 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to ..

UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..

9 hours ago
 UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-m ..

UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy

10 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communicat ..

10 hours ago
 IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to ..

IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East