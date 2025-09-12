Open Menu

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 12 September 2025

Arslan Farid Published September 12, 2025 | 09:05 AM

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 September 2025 is 384,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 329,400. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 September 2025 is 384,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 329,400.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 352,162 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 301,948.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 384,200 Rs 352,162
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 329,400 Rs 301,948
Per Gram Gold Rs 32,940 Rs 30,195

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland

7 hours ago
 UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity f ..

UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar

7 hours ago
 GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns I ..

GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar

7 hours ago
 First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brusse ..

First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22

8 hours ago
 Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on Sep ..

Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..

8 hours ago
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on st ..

IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..

8 hours ago
 UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to ..

UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..

8 hours ago
 UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-m ..

UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy

9 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communicat ..

9 hours ago
 IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to ..

IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs

9 hours ago
 IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for ..

IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for sustainabilityو quality of li ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Business