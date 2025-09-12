Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 12 September 2025
Arslan Farid Published September 12, 2025 | 09:05 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 September 2025 is 384,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 329,400. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 12 September 2025 is 384,200 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 329,400.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 352,162 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 301,948.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2025 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 384,200
|Rs 352,162
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 329,400
|Rs 301,948
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 32,940
|Rs 30,195
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2025
Sharjah Institute for Heritage discusses cultural cooperation with Finland
UN Security Council stresses support, solidarity for Qatar
GCC-Russia ministerial meeting strongly condemns Israeli aggression on Qatar
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Qatar to host emergency Arab-Islamic Summit on September 14-15 to discuss Israel ..
IGCF: Sharjah’s DGR steers global dialogue on strategic communication for glob ..
UAE delegation visits Kurdistan Region of Iraq to discuss strengthening joint co ..
UAE participates in workshop to develop GCC anti-money laundering strategy
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 12th Sharjah Government Communicat ..
IGCF: Experts highlight $7 billion funding gap to meet global refugee needs
IGCF 2025: Sharjah real estate sets benchmark for sustainabilityو quality of li ..
More Stories From Business
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 202516 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Shaheryar Memon appointed as “Focal Person to PM Youth Program on Trade”11 hours ago
-
A more digitalized Pakistan is needed to upgrade CPEC 2.0: CIFTIS12 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer, FFC CEO discuss fertilizer pricing, farmer relief & agricultural sustainability13 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand $ 19.68 billion12 hours ago
-
SAPM Haroon assures maximum facilitation to boost cement, clinker exports12 hours ago
-
CDWP approves 3 development projects, recommends four to ECNEC14 hours ago
-
Raast QR code system to drive Islamabad’s cashless economy transition12 hours ago
-
Finance minister reaffirms govt’s resolve to stabilize prices; protect vulnerable12 hours ago
-
Car sales soar 40% and production jumps 101% in first two months of FY2025-2616 hours ago
-
PSX closes bearish, loses 879 points12 hours ago
-
Gold prices fall by Rs 4,100 to Rs 384,000 per tola17 hours ago