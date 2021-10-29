Dubai Customs celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) Dubai Customs celebrated the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place in October every year.

The event, organised annually by the Women’s Committee, aims to raise awareness on breast cancer and to educate those concerned about the disease, including early identification and signs and symptoms associated with breast cancer.

The initiative included free check-ups and consultations to help female employees be aware of the disease, and how to reduce its risks.

"Following the Committee’s strategic plans, we work hard to raise awareness among female employees on the importance of early check-ups and diagnosis," said Maryam Khalifa Al Shamsi, Head of Women's Committee at Dubai Customs. "The event involves training female employees on self-examination, which was explained by a doctor from Gargash Hospital."

Participants’ vital signs were checked and at the end of the event, they received skin care packages and other gifts.