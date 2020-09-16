Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease surveillance, management system during COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) The Dubai Health Authority, DHA, highlighted the important role of the HASANA system for disease surveillance and management during the pandemic.

HASANA is an integrated electronic public health system for disease surveillance and management.

The DHA launched the system to link medical laboratories in government and private healthcare institutions in Dubai to provide a unified system for managing vaccinations, reporting diseases and managing infectious disease outbreaks.

The DHA held a meeting this month, which was attended by Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the DHA, officials and officials from private hospitals that are linked to the HASANA system.

During the meeting, Al Qutami stressed the importance of the HASANA system and its role in ensuring the accuracy of data and information and increasing the speed of data entry without any errors.

Medical data represents the first building block for evidence-based planning, policy-making and better understanding healthcare trends, Al Qutami said.

He said that the DHA is keen to continuously update the databases, information systems, monitoring and analysis devices and it relies on the best technical and smart solutions to raise the quality of public health services.

He particularly emphasised the important role of the HASANA system during the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on those in charge of all medical facilities (governmental and private), which handle coronavirus testing, to ensure they continue accurately entering data in the HASANA system.