Emaar Vaccinates 5,000 Employees In Five Days

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:15 PM

Emaar vaccinates 5,000 employees in five days

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) Emaar, the master developer of the Burj Khalifa, said it has vaccinated over 5,000 of its employees and their families, over a period of five days.

The company further participated in the nationwide vaccination programme by displaying messages of encouragement on the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, urging the public to get inoculated.

Commenting on the vaccination drive, Ahmad Al Matrooshi, of Emaar Properties, said, "Emaar’s priority is supporting the health and wellbeing of employees and their families, and we are delighted that over 5,000 have taken part in the Emaar vaccination drive. We encourage UAE residents to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their families."

More Stories From Middle East

