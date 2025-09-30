UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2025) The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday launched the first structured house job programme for its Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) graduates with the distribution of house job letters.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore, who was the chief guest at the ceremony, handed over letters to 18 graduates of the first batch, marking the formal start of their one-year training.

The event was attended by Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nadia Naseem, Registrar Kiran Fatima, Director Undergraduate Studies Dr Masooma Ahmed, In-charge DPT Programme Dr Gul Meh Noor, Director Institute of Allied Health Sciences Dr Saba Khaliq, faculty members, and focal persons from various hospitals.

The graduates will undergo their structured house job at Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology, and Pakistan Institute of Neurosciences Lahore. Each will also receive a monthly stipend of Rs25,000 from UHS.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Rathore said the key distinction of UHS graduates was their strong practical skills, as the university places special emphasis on professional training. He added that with the growing patient load in hospitals, there was a pressing need for qualified physiotherapists. The structured programme, he said, was aimed at providing maximum learning opportunities to young professionals.