Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 Spotlights Sports As Catalyst For Health, Inclusion At Expo 2025 Osaka
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) OSAKA, Japan, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 marked a successful presence at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, showcasing its vision and building momentum ahead of the Games.
As part of its participation, the Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 hosted a panel discussion at the UAE Pavilion of Expo 2025, titled “From Abu Dhabi to Kansai: A Legacy for the Future of Sports and Wellbeing.”
The 60-minute session brought together leading voices from the UAE and Japan, including Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and member of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026; Takeo Mori, Advisor to the President and Director General of Expo 2025 and CEO of the World Masters Games Kansai 2027; and Faisal Al Ketbi, five-time Jiu Jitsu World Champion. The discussion was moderated by Salem Al Akbari, Chief Director - Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026.
The panel examined how world-class sporting events can leave a lasting impact by enriching communities, encouraging healthier lifestyles, and inspiring future generations. It also emphasised Abu Dhabi’s strategy to position itself as a global sports hub, while aligning with Japan’s longstanding commitment to advancing health, longevity, and wellbeing through sport.
Speakers underscored the role of international events such as the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 and the World Masters Games Kansai 2027 as catalysts for dialogue on inclusion, active aging, and the transformative role of sports in society.
The discussion also highlighted the importance of grassroots initiatives, which motivate citizens to embrace sports and integrate movement into their daily lives.
Aref Al Awani said: “The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will mark a milestone in the region’s sporting journey, setting new benchmarks for inclusion, diversity and community participation. Our vision is to create a legacy that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a global sports capital and leaves behind knowledge and cultural impact that extend far beyond the event itself. As the first Open Masters Games in the middle East, the foundations built here will carry forward to Kansai in 2027, ensuring a continuity of purpose that unites societies through sport and wellbeing across generations.”
The Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will be the largest and most diverse international sporting event ever hosted in the Middle East. Taking place from 6 to 15 February 2026 in Abu Dhabi, it will welcome more than 25,000 athletes competing across more than 30 different sports, including 6 heritage sports that reflect the UAE’s national identity and cultural legacy.
Participation in the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 is open to all individuals aged 30 and above, with no restriction on experience or sporting level.
