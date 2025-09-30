Sharjah Ruler Chairs Arab Theatre Institute Council Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and Supreme President of the Arab Theatre Institute, chaired the meeting of the Institute’s board of Trustees at its headquarters in Sharjah, where he directed the launch of the “Sultan Al Qasimi Award for Youth Theatre Excellence,” in addition to strengthening the role of school theatre by organising national and Arab festivals that contribute to raising generations’ awareness of the educational and cultural role of theatre.
At the start of the meeting, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the attendees from the Council’s members representing various Arab countries, praising their efforts in developing everything that contributes to advancing and elevating the artistic movement, and in activating the message of theatre and its leading roles in the progress and awareness of society.
H.H. launched the “Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Award for Youth Theatre Excellence”, an Arab prize dedicated to recognising the creativity of young people and their efforts in developing Arab theatre.
H.H. also instructed the Arab Theatre Authority to prioritise school theatre in Arab countries by launching national school theatre festivals and organising the Arab School Theatre Festival, ensuring broad Arab engagement with the educational and cultural movement of school theatre, which is heavily relied upon to nurture an audience aware of theatre’s academic and social role.
The Ruler of Sharjah also paid special attention to documenting Arab theatrical memory and supporting researchers across various theatre fields. To achieve this, H.H. ordered the creation of the Arab Centre for Documentation, Studies, and Research, focused on organising and diversifying studies and research in Arab theatre, documenting the historical development of theatres throughout Arab countries, and expanding comparative studies of the Arab theatrical experience within its broader human context.
H.
H. emphasised the significance of advancing the theatre movement throughout the Arab world, reaffirming his ongoing support in various sectors. This includes the academic training of new and young generations in all artistic and technical disciplines, where the Sharjah Performing Arts academy offers specialised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. He noted that this enhances the comprehensive strategy for nurturing and developing artists' talents, which is vital for theatre and its practitioners.
H.H. added that Sharjah continues to foster the theatre scene through its diverse theatre festivals and the distinguished performances of the Sharjah Theatre Days. He noted that an additional permanent budget has been allocated to present the Theatre Days’ plays throughout the year across all Emirates, aiming to reach audiences everywhere.
The meeting also covered several topics and plans that support the implementation of the proposed ambitious projects in theatre. Through these initiatives, the Authority aims to actively contribute to the development of theatres in Arab countries, enhance the skills of theatre professionals in various specialisations, and provide them with essential resources and support through training workshops, theatrical events, and other programmes.
The meeting also reviewed the Authority’s activity reports from the previous period and the progress achieved in the field of school theatre. This included training teachers and supervisors of theatre activities and curricula, showcasing the Authority’s strong focus and scientific foundation. The initiative aims to introduce schoolchildren to theatre and encourage their participation in artistic and cultural activities from an early age.
The Ruler of Sharjah also discussed with theatre professionals about the state of Arab theatre and its practitioners in general. During the discussion, His Highness emphasised the importance of benefiting from shared Arab expertise, providing the best possible support, and offering theatrical performances that enhance the audience’s artistic taste.
Recent Stories
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow
Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..
Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces
At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack
Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..
Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas
Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..
PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 spotlights sports as catalyst for health, inclusion at Expo 2025 O ..9 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting9 minutes ago
-
Al Dhafra Dates Festival & Auction to launch on 17 October in Madinat Zayed9 minutes ago
-
UAE recognised as major regional power in trade, innovation: ECIPE Director24 minutes ago
-
Etihad Rail to launch passenger services in 2026, connecting 11 cities across UAE24 minutes ago
-
'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboration with world’s lea ..39 minutes ago
-
Russian scientists develop new compound that suppresses cancer cell growth1 hour ago
-
World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agreement2 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price drops to US$71.39 pb2 hours ago
-
UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 20252 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment3 hours ago
-
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow3 hours ago