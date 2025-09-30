Sharjah Ruler chairs Arab Theatre Institute council meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and Supreme President of the Arab Theatre Institute, chaired the meeting of the Institute’s board of Trustees at its headquarters in Sharjah, where he directed the launch of the “Sultan Al Qasimi Award for Youth Theatre Excellence,” in addition to strengthening the role of school theatre by organising national and Arab festivals that contribute to raising generations’ awareness of the educational and cultural role of theatre.

At the start of the meeting, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the attendees from the Council’s members representing various Arab countries, praising their efforts in developing everything that contributes to advancing and elevating the artistic movement, and in activating the message of theatre and its leading roles in the progress and awareness of society.

H.H. launched the “Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Award for Youth Theatre Excellence”, an Arab prize dedicated to recognising the creativity of young people and their efforts in developing Arab theatre.

H.H. also instructed the Arab Theatre Authority to prioritise school theatre in Arab countries by launching national school theatre festivals and organising the Arab School Theatre Festival, ensuring broad Arab engagement with the educational and cultural movement of school theatre, which is heavily relied upon to nurture an audience aware of theatre’s academic and social role.

The Ruler of Sharjah also paid special attention to documenting Arab theatrical memory and supporting researchers across various theatre fields. To achieve this, H.H. ordered the creation of the Arab Centre for Documentation, Studies, and Research, focused on organising and diversifying studies and research in Arab theatre, documenting the historical development of theatres throughout Arab countries, and expanding comparative studies of the Arab theatrical experience within its broader human context.

H.

H. emphasised the significance of advancing the theatre movement throughout the Arab world, reaffirming his ongoing support in various sectors. This includes the academic training of new and young generations in all artistic and technical disciplines, where the Sharjah Performing Arts academy offers specialised undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. He noted that this enhances the comprehensive strategy for nurturing and developing artists' talents, which is vital for theatre and its practitioners.

H.H. added that Sharjah continues to foster the theatre scene through its diverse theatre festivals and the distinguished performances of the Sharjah Theatre Days. He noted that an additional permanent budget has been allocated to present the Theatre Days’ plays throughout the year across all Emirates, aiming to reach audiences everywhere.

The meeting also covered several topics and plans that support the implementation of the proposed ambitious projects in theatre. Through these initiatives, the Authority aims to actively contribute to the development of theatres in Arab countries, enhance the skills of theatre professionals in various specialisations, and provide them with essential resources and support through training workshops, theatrical events, and other programmes.

The meeting also reviewed the Authority’s activity reports from the previous period and the progress achieved in the field of school theatre. This included training teachers and supervisors of theatre activities and curricula, showcasing the Authority’s strong focus and scientific foundation. The initiative aims to introduce schoolchildren to theatre and encourage their participation in artistic and cultural activities from an early age.

The Ruler of Sharjah also discussed with theatre professionals about the state of Arab theatre and its practitioners in general. During the discussion, His Highness emphasised the importance of benefiting from shared Arab expertise, providing the best possible support, and offering theatrical performances that enhance the audience’s artistic taste.