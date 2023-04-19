ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

(@FahadShabbir)

LATAKIA, Syria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Apr, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) team in Latakia Governorate are distributing Eid clothes sets among 60 orphans in the governorate who've lost their parents in the February 6 earthquake as part of the “Operation Gallant Knight/2”, initiated by the Ministry of Defence's Joint Operations Command.

Mohamed Khamis Al-Kaabi, the head of the ERC team, said the UAE humanitarian arm is targeting 17,000 quake-affected families in coordination with different Syrian governorates.

“The ERC is cooperating with the Syrian clothing company, ‘XO’, in Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama, and Homs, to provide apparel gift vouchers as per lists including the Names of impacted families, as documented by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in coordination with the ERC,” he added.

Shafiq Al-Agha, a representative of the Syrian clothing company, said, "We are delighted to participate in this humanitarian initiative presented by the Emirates Red Crescent to bring a smile to the faces of Syrian children on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

“Several showrooms have opened as part of the campaign in a number of Syrian governorates with the goal of bringing joy and happiness to the families affected by the earthquake,” Al-Agha added, explaining that the affected families are benefiting from purchase vouchers worth 500,000 Syrian Pounds that cover men's and women's clothes as well as a variety of children's apparel.

In the meantime, the ERC team visited Umm Al-Tuyour village in Latakia to provide Zakat Al-Fitr to 600 families in the village, who thanked the UAE and its humanitarian arm, for this noble initiative.

“This initiative is part of the ERC's efforts to offer Zakat Al-Fitr to quake-affected families in implementation of the UAE leadership's directives in this regard,” Al-Kaabi said.