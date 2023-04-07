ERC distributes Iftar meals in 4 Syrian governorates

ALEPPO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) As part of its participation in Operation Gallant Knight 2, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) said that it is continuing its work in the governorates of Aleppo, Homs, Hamah and Latakia, to support Syria after the earthquake that hit the country on 6th February, 2023.

The ERC’s teams are continuing their efforts in coordination with their Syrian counterparts to distribute nearly 30,000 Iftar meals in the governorates of Aleppo, Homs and Hamah, as well as 75,000 meals in Latakia.

Mohammed Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC Delegation in Syria, said that the ERC’s humanitarian initiatives are continuing in Syria, upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership.

Its Ramadan initiatives aim to distribute Iftar meals and food parcels to people affected by the disaster in Syrian regions, provide medicines and medical supplies to local hospitals, and offer Zakat al-Fitr and Eid clothes during Eid al-Fitr.

Operation Gallant Knight 2 is part of the UAE’s support for the Syrian people, upon the directives of its leadership. A total of 173 planes and two ships loaded with humanitarian aid have been sent to Syria under the initiative.