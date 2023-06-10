(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2023) CAIRO, 10th June, 2023 (WAM) – The Federal National Council's Parliamentary Division today participated in the 5th session of the Arab Parliament, which was held in the Arab League's headquarters in Cairo.

The delegation included Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Head of the FNC Parliamentary Division and Member of the Foreign Affairs, Political and National Security Committee; Naama Abdullah Al-Sharhan, Second Vice President of the Council and Member of the Social, Educational, Cultural, Women and Youth Affairs Committee; Ahmed Bushehab, Member of the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee, and Shatha Saeed Al Naqbi, Vice President of the Legislative, Legal and Human Rights Affairs Committee of the Arab Parliament.

Al Yamahi said that the session of the Arab Parliament approved today, under the chairmanship of the Arab Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Assoumi, the draft resolutions submitted by the committees of the Arab Parliament, and discussed the latest political developments in the Arab countries, particularly in Sudan.

In turn, Al-Sharhan emphasised the importance of the session of the Arab Parliament, which resulted in many important decisions related to Arab political, social, economic and legal issues.

She also expressed her aspiration to execute these recommendations on the ground in a way that achieves stability for the Arab countries, and accomplishes the aspirations of the Arab people to live in security and stability.

