Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship Concludes In Al Ain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) AL AIN, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The fourth edition of the UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concluded today at ADNEC Centre in Al Ain, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. Over 300 athletes from various clubs and academies across the country participated in the two-day event.

The closing day saw fierce competition in the Youth A (16-17 years) and Adults (18+ years) divisions, in exciting fights, demonstrating the depth of skill in the UAE's MMA scene.

The federation’s decision to organise the event in Al Ain Region is part of an initiative to popularise mixed martial arts across the UAE.

It also seeks to expand the sport’s grassroots base and provide a professional setting for young athletes to improve their technical and physical talents.

With the UAE increasingly becoming a hub for combat sports, this championship offers a valuable platform for local fighters to gain experience and exposure. It also highlights the country’s ongoing support for athletic development and healthy living.

The event reflects the UAE’s strong focus on promoting community sports while developing a new generation of martial artists.

