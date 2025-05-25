Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship Concludes In Al Ain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2025 | 09:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) AL AIN, 25th May, 2025 (WAM) – The fourth edition of the UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concluded today at ADNEC Centre in Al Ain, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation. Over 300 athletes from various clubs and academies across the country participated in the two-day event.
The closing day saw fierce competition in the Youth A (16-17 years) and Adults (18+ years) divisions, in exciting fights, demonstrating the depth of skill in the UAE's MMA scene.
The federation’s decision to organise the event in Al Ain Region is part of an initiative to popularise mixed martial arts across the UAE.
It also seeks to expand the sport’s grassroots base and provide a professional setting for young athletes to improve their technical and physical talents.
With the UAE increasingly becoming a hub for combat sports, this championship offers a valuable platform for local fighters to gain experience and exposure. It also highlights the country’s ongoing support for athletic development and healthy living.
The event reflects the UAE’s strong focus on promoting community sports while developing a new generation of martial artists.
Recent Stories
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award
ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..
Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation i ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours winners of ADMAF Awards
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain1 minute ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASEAN Summit, ASEAN-GCC ..16 minutes ago
-
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award46 minutes ago
-
ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservation of built heritage46 minutes ago
-
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of President of Ecuador for ne ..1 hour ago
-
Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patients with poor physic ..1 hour ago
-
Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibition in Dubai1 hour ago
-
DLD launches MENA’s first tokenised real estate project through ‘Prypco Mint’ platform2 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary2 hours ago
-
Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony2 hours ago
-
Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance organises workshop on government balance sheet preparation in collaboration with ..3 hours ago