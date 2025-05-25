PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway against Lahore Qalandars

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both sides are quite excited for final clash being played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2025) The final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 is underway at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, where Quetta Gladiators won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars.

Quetta opened their innings with skipper Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen.

However, the team suffered an early setback when Saud Shakeel was dismissed for just 4 runs by Shaheen Afridi with the total at 17. Soon after, Finn Allen was sent back to the pavilion by Salman Mirza after scoring 12.

Rilee Rossouw added 22 runs before falling to Sikandar Raza, leaving the Gladiators at 58 for 3. By the end of the fifth over, Quetta had posted 49 runs for the loss of two wickets, maintaining an aggressive start despite early dismissals.

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (captain), Finn Allen, Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz, Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Usman Tariq, and Abrar Ahmed.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Thisara Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Hussain, Haris Rauf, Salman Mirza, Jahandad Khan, Zaman Khan, Mohammad Ikhlaq, Daryl Mitchell, Mohammad Azab, and Asif Afridi.