On Behalf Of UAE President, RAK Ruler Arrives Malaysia To Participate In GCC-ASEAN Summit, ASEAN-GCC-China Summit
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2025 | 08:45 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2025) On behalf of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, arrived today in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, leading the UAE delegation to the 2nd GCC-ASEAN Summit, and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit, scheduled to take place under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”.
Malaysia is hosting these high-profile events as part of its current presidency of the ASEAN 2025.
H.H. was welcomed upon arrival by Malaysian Minister of Defence Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and several Malaysian officials.
H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi is accompanied by an official delegation comprising Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, board member of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA); Dr.
Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, and Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN.
The two summits, which will be attended by several leaders, heads of government, and representatives of participating countries, are scheduled to discuss ways to enhance joint cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the People's Republic of China across various economic, investment, development, and political fields. They will also explore new opportunities for cooperation to serve the aspirations of the countries' peoples to achieve development and prosperity.
This is the second summit bringing together the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), following the Riyadh Summit hosted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2023, during which it was agreed to hold the summit between the GCC and ASEAN every two years.
