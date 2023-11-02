Open Menu

Fujairah Plans To Attract Half Million Visitors To Historic Archaeological Sites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) Fujairah plans to double the number of visitors to its archaeological sites within the emirate, aiming to reach half a million visitors.

The emirate had recorded nearly 113,000 visits to its top seven archaeological sites in 2022.

Al Bidya Mosque tops the list as the most visited archaeological site with some 88,740 visitors, followed by Fujairah Fort in second place, and then Fujairah Museum and Dibba Fort.

Archaeological sites, including castles, museums, and historic villages, have been key pillars of tourism in Fujairah in recent years, given their diversity and unique appeal. These landmarks showcase inspiring historical narratives about Fujairah's history and heritage.

The Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Department stressed that it is working to increase the current number of visitors to the emirate's archaeological sites, most notably through ongoing development, maintenance, and improved services near the sites, noting that the emirate has an ambitious plan to transform the archaeological sites into integrated tourist attractions, which will offer an ideal experience for heritage and archaeological enthusiasts.

The department is committed to aligning with sustainability trends in tourism by focussing on eco-friendly projects, both in terms of hospitality facilities and the quality of roads and services in these areas.

These efforts are part of a series of projects aimed at enhancing services and investments in famous archaeological sites, such as the Al Bidya Mosque, Fujairah Museum, heritage areas, and the castles and forts of Al Bithnah, Masafi, Al Hail, Auwhalah, Sakamkam and Habhab.

Fujairah plays a significant role in domestic tourism, attracting visitors from various emirates due to its unique climate and geographical features. Its proximity to Oman has made it a major tourist attraction for Omani visitors. Moreover, the emirate boasts many hotels under various leading hotel brands, contributing to the growth of the tourism sector in Fujairah and attracting more tourists from around the world to enjoy its distinctive natural beauty.

The department has recently completed a project to restore more than 12 castles, embodying the Fujairah government's vision to continuously develop and enhance its tourism sector.

Related Topics

World Hotel Oman Hail SITE Mosque From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

21 minutes ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

21 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

2 hours ago
“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

4 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

4 hours ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East