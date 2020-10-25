UrduPoint.com
Hamilton Wins Portuguese Grand Prix

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

Hamilton wins Portuguese Grand Prix

PORTIMAO, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) British driver Lewis Hamilton made Formula One history on Sunday, winning the Portuguese Grand Prix for a 92nd career victory to move one ahead of German great Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton finished nearly 25.

6 seconds ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and 34.5 clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen for his eighth win of another dominant season. He also took an extra point for the fastest lap to extend his huge championship lead to 77 points over Bottas with just five races left.

Hamilton won his first F1 race in 2007 and first title the following year.

