(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2019) DUBAI, 22nd November 2019 (WAM) - A high-level delegation from the German Federal Parliament led by Bijan Djir-Sarai, visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The delegation was received by Jamal Shaheen Al Hammadi, Vice President of Clean Energy & Diversification from Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Faisal Riyadh Albirdisi, CEO of Shuaa Energy 1.

DEWA’s team highlighted Dubai’s experience in developing the renewable and clean energy sector, reducing the consumption of natural resources, and finding alternative solutions to traditional energy sources to achieve the sustainable development of Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said such visits are important as they show DEWA’s key projects and initiatives that promote sustainable development and green economy in Dubai, and the electricity and water infrastructure that DEWA has implemented according to the highest international standards and best practices.

Al Tayer pointed out that DEWA is committed to enhancing cooperation with international organisations and companies.

"Launching the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park supports the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote sustainable development and transform Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy, to support the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75% of Dubai’s total power output from clean energy sources by 2050 and make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world. The solar park aims to reduce over 6.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions yearly upon completion. This supports Dubai's objectives to promote sustainable development and a green economy," said Al Tayer.