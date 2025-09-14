Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 14th September, 2025 (WAM) – Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, announced that hotel establishments in the UAE welcomed more than 16.1 million guests during the first six months of this year, recording a growth of 5.5% compared to the same period in 2024.

He stressed that the hospitality sector achieved outstanding performance in the past period, reflecting its resilience and ability to sustain growth, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the country’s tourism environment.

He confirmed that this sector, thanks to the wise leadership’s directives, continues to achieve increasing growth rates that reflect its attractiveness and competitiveness at both regional and global levels. This success, he noted, comes as a result of the integration of efforts between the public and private sectors, which form a fundamental pillar in strengthening the sector’s sustainability.

The minister revealed the figures while presiding over the third meeting of the Hospitality Advisory Council for 2025, attended by representatives of both public and private sectors, including directors and heads of major national and international hotel establishments operating in the country.

The council reviewed key performance indicators of the hospitality sector during the first half of the year, in addition to discussing national initiatives and programs aimed at developing the hospitality industry in the UAE and enhancing its investment opportunities, thus contributing to cementing the country’s position as a leading global tourist destination.

The meeting also reviewed the hospitality sector’s performance results in the country, where the number of hotel nights rose to 56 million nights, marking a growth of 7.3%. The average length of stay reached 3.5 nights, with 1,243 hotel establishments in the UAE offering more than 216,000 rooms.