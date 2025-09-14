Open Menu

'Lippo De Carrere' Wins UAE President’s Cup For Purebred Arabian Horses In Doncaster

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2025 | 03:15 PM

YORKSHIRE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) Lippo De Carrere (Al Mourtajez x Elmanara De Carrere) delivered a stunning performance to capture the prestigious UAE President’s Cup, UK Arabian Derby (Group 1 PA) at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday before nearly 30,000 spectators.

The 13th round of the 32nd UAE President’s Cup Series was held as part of the historic St. Leger Festival. The 2,000m turf race for four-year-old Purebred Arabians offered a £400,000 purse, making it the richest Arabian race of its kind in Britain and Europe.

Trained by Alban de Mieulle and ridden by Mickaël Barzalona, Lippo De Carrere secured his first Group 1 PA title by half a length in 2:20:02. The colt, runner-up in the French Arabian Derby earlier this year, now has four wins from seven starts.

Runner-up honours also went to Wathnan Racing with Moneer (Al Mourtajez x Muneera), trained by Damien de Watrigant and partnered by Jean-Bernard Eyquem.

Shaihaan (Al Mourtajez x Al Dowha), representing Al Shaqab Racing under trainer François Rohaut and jockey Tom Marquand, finished third.

The event was attended by Aref Hamad Al Awani, Member of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series; Faisal Al Rahmani, Secretary-General of the Higher Organising Committee; Saud Badr Al Tonaiji, Representative of the UAE Embassy in London, alongside representatives of Wathnan Racing.

Matar al Yabhouni Al Daheri, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the UAE President’s Cup Series, hailed the Doncaster race as a milestone for the Cup, saying it reaffirmed its global prestige and role in supporting Arabian horse owners and breeders worldwide.

