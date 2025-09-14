- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents
UAE Expresses Solidarity With DR Congo, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Boat Accidents
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo over two tragic boat accidents on the Congo River that caused numerous deaths, injuries, and missing persons.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the DR Congo over the two tragic incidents, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
Recent Stories
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti
UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile
UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration
UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership in 2025
Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs
Fujairah Crown Prince's son attends Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat accidents2 minutes ago
-
Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula1 hour ago
-
4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia2 hours ago
-
MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation2 hours ago
-
Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year3 hours ago
-
China unveils three-year action plan to boost new-type energy storage3 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti14 hours ago
-
UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile14 hours ago
-
UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China14 hours ago
-
Dubai's Security Committee urges Asia Cup fans to uphold laws, sportsmanship14 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration15 hours ago
-
UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership in 202515 hours ago