UAE Expresses Solidarity With DR Congo, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Boat Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Democratic Republic of the Congo over two tragic boat accidents on the Congo River that caused numerous deaths, injuries, and missing persons.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the DR Congo over the two tragic incidents, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

