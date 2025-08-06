Open Menu

ICESCO Sharjah Continues To Support Innovation, Digital Education Across Islamic World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 06, 2025 | 04:15 PM

ICESCO Sharjah continues to support innovation, digital education across Islamic world

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2025) Salem Omar Salem, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in the United Arab Emirates, affirmed that the Office continues its tireless efforts from its headquarters in Sharjah to enhance cultural, scientific, and digital cooperation and support education and sustainable development initiatives. This reflects the UAE's vision and pioneering humanitarian mission on the regional and international arenas.

Salem Omar Salem said that the Regional Office stems from a firm commitment to realising ICESCO's strategic objectives and works to develop qualitative partnerships and impactful initiatives. This serves communities in Member States and support their efforts to address contemporary challenges in the fields of education, culture, and science, as well as the use of smart learning platforms.

Salem added that the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the Regional Office has provided a qualitative lever for enhancing ICESCO's active presence in the region. This achieves fruitful integration with state institutions concerned with education, culture, and digitalisation, under the continued support of the UAE's wise leadership.

This comes as part of the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah's continued implementation of a series of programmes and initiatives that align with the future aspirations of Member States, as part of the Organisation's plans for the coming period, and support sustainable development approaches.

These programmes include launching educational projects, intellectual conferences, and capacity-building initiatives in communities.

The Office serves as a gateway for constructive interaction between the Organisation and Member States in the region. It contributes to the development of the cultural and scientific landscape and works to transfer expertise and successful experiences in the fields of innovation, digital education, and community empowerment.

The Office's programmes are based on a proactive approach that strengthens cooperation with strategic partners and leverages the potential of the UAE in general, and the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, and its position in supporting knowledge and achieving scientific progress, thus providing an exemplary model of cultural and scientific diplomacy.

The Office is committed to translating its mission through tangible initiatives with long-term impact, reflecting shared civilisational and human values, and strengthening ICESCO's position as an international umbrella organisation for education, culture, and science in the Islamic world.

Related Topics

World Education UAE Sharjah Salem Progress United Arab Emirates From

Recent Stories

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority o ..

Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..

1 hour ago
 Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative

2 hours ago
 Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to ach ..

Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom

2 hours ago
 Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based o ..

Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..

2 hours ago
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

Putin meets US envoy Witkoff

2 hours ago
 Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan P ..

Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials

2 hours ago
 Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on pass ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East