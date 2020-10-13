India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

From Krishnan Nayar NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) India is committed to taking forward its "historic relationship in diverse areas" with Kuwait under the leadership of the new Emir, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah the new Crown Prince," an official statement here averred.

The statement was issued through the Ministry of External Affairs to coincide with a visit to Kuwait by the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan is now in Kuwait "to offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India to the Kuwaiti leadership on the sad demise of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the late Emir of Kuwait. The Minister is carrying letters from the President and Prime Minister of India to the leadership of Kuwait," the statement said.

Pradhan will also convey congratulations on behalf of India to the new Amir on assuming his responsibilities as Head of State. India observed a day of national mourning on 4th October in memory of the late Amir. More than one million Indians live and work in Kuwait.

Simultaneously, a statement by Sibi George, the Indian Ambassador in Kuwait, said: "On behalf of the Government and the people of India, including the Indian community in Kuwait, I convey my sincere and hearty congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his assumption of office as the Crown Prince of Kuwait.

"

India has given top priority to its relations with countries in the Gulf and Arab region throughout the Coronavirus pandemic and is leaving no stone unturned in maintaining the momentum of its diplomatic interactions with the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone a few days to with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. "The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the leadership provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing Presidency of the Group of Twenty countries," a readout of the phone conversation here said.

At a virtual ministerial pledging conference for United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, UNRWA, initiated by Jordan, India pledged $10 million to UNRWA over the coming two years in addition to five million Dollars this year.