Korea’s Exports Rise 13.5% In First 20 Days Of September
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:45 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Republic of Korea’s exports expanded 13.5 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of September, data showed on Monday.
Outbound shipments reached US$40.12 billion in the 1-20 September period, compared with US$35.
36 billion during the same period last year, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.
Imports increased 9.9 percent on-year to $38.22 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.9 billion, Yonhap news Agency reported.
In August, exports - a key economic growth engine for the country - rose 1.3 percent on-year to $58.4 billion thanks to strong demand for semiconductors.
