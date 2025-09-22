Open Menu

Korea’s Exports Rise 13.5% In First 20 Days Of September

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:45 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Republic of Korea’s exports expanded 13.5 percent from a year earlier in the first 20 days of September, data showed on Monday.

Outbound shipments reached US$40.12 billion in the 1-20 September period, compared with US$35.

36 billion during the same period last year, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports increased 9.9 percent on-year to $38.22 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.9 billion, Yonhap news Agency reported.

In August, exports - a key economic growth engine for the country - rose 1.3 percent on-year to $58.4 billion thanks to strong demand for semiconductors.

