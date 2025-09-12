Kuwait Crude Oil Price Rises To $72.97 Pb
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 12:45 PM
KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Kuwait crude oil rose 37 cents during Thursday's trading to reach US$72.97 per barrel (pb) compared with US$72.60 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said Friday.
Brent futures dropped $1.12 to $66.37 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude declined by $1.30 to $62.37, the Kuwait news Agency reported.
