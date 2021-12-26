UrduPoint.com

Kuwait Reports 150 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 10:45 AM

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) Kuwait announced 150 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The state news agency KUNA quoted the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health as saying that the new figures took the total cases to 414,911, and deaths to 2,468.

The ministry added that 43 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day, taking the number of virus recoveries to 411,299.

