Masdar Receives ‘AA-’ Credit Rating With Stable Outlook By S&P Global Ratings
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) Masdar has been assigned a ‘AA-’ credit rating with a stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings, reinforcing its position as a global clean energy leader.
This new rating reflects Masdar's diversified global position, strong growth prospects, and disciplined financial policies, including the allocation of green bond proceeds to finance the construction of new projects.
With top credit ratings now secured from Moody’s (A1), Fitch (AA-) and S&P (AA-), Masdar continues to be recognised as one of the most financially robust renewable energy companies worldwide.
This enables the Company to continue to drive responsible expansion and deliver inclusive progress across key international markets.
The rating is also underpinned by the strong support of the Company's three shareholders - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Mubadala Investment Company, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) - as well as the Government of Abu Dhabi.
