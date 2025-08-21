ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) The Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC) has launched the Graduate Plant Operator (GPO) Programme, designed to nurture the next generation of Emirati nuclear operations leaders, strengthening its commitment to investing in the next generation of Emirati nuclear professionals who will drive the nation’s nuclear operations forward.

The GPO Programme is open to high-achieving Emirati graduates with a bachelor’s degree in engineering disciplines (Electrical, Mechanical, Nuclear, etc.). It offers a unique pathway to gain the comprehensive knowledge, hands-on experience, and operational expertise essential for a dynamic career in nuclear energy plant operations and management.

Candidates will begin their journey with practical training as Local Operators at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, gaining an in-depth understanding of the plant’s operational systems.

After three years, successful operators will progress to Senior Reactor Operator (SRO) training, an essential leadership role responsible for the safe operation, maintenance, and testing of plant systems.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said, “The Graduate Plant Operator Programme is a strategic investment in our national human capital. By empowering today’s graduates, we are building the UAE’s clean energy legacy; ensuring our plant operates to the highest national and international standards of safety, security, and efficiency.

Nuclear energy not only plays a critical role in assuring energy security and sustainability, but given the life-cycle of nuclear plants, it has created an entirely new sector that offers high-value careers for at least the next 100 years ahead, providing job security for decades.”

The GPO Programme is one of numerous education and training initiatives launched by ENEC since its inception to ensure a robust pipeline of skilled professionals dedicated to the safe and efficient operation of the Barakah Plant over its 60 years of operations and beyond.

It complements ENEC’s existing Graduate Development Programme (GDP), which offers 12 to 30 months of structured, workplace-based learning for Emirati graduates across technical and support functions critical to Barakah’s operations. Admission criteria for both programmes are closely aligned.

ENEC has empowered over one thousand Emirati talents through a range of programmes, including Scholarships, Train for Work, the Graduate Development Programme (GDP), the Diploma in Nuclear Technology (DNT), and the Internship. State-of-the-art facilities at Barakah have enabled the company to cultivate a team of over 70 Emirati SROs and ROs, who form the backbone of the plant’s 190-strong SRO and RO workforce, highlighting the UAE’s success in building a local nuclear workforce.

Emirati graduates interested in applying to the GPO Programme or learning more about ENEC’s talent development opportunities can visit: www.enec.gov.ae/careers.