Open Menu

US Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission, Pilot Survives

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 04:45 PM

US fighter jet crashes during training mission, pilot survives

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) WASHINGTON, 21st August 2025 (WAM) – A US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed into ocean waters off the coast of Virginia on Wednesday morning, officials said.

CBS news quoted Navy spokesperson Lt. Jackie Parashar as saying that a little before 10 a.m.

ET, a pilot assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 83 ejected from a Super Hornet during a routine training flight.

Search teams were deployed, and the pilot was rescued at about 11:21 a.m., Parashar said.

The crashed jet has not yet been recovered from the water, Parashar said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Related Topics

Water Washington Virginia August From

Recent Stories

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

20 minutes ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

2 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

2 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

2 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

2 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

3 hours ago
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

3 hours ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

3 hours ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

4 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

4 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

4 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East