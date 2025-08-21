US Fighter Jet Crashes During Training Mission, Pilot Survives
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 04:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) WASHINGTON, 21st August 2025 (WAM) – A US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet crashed into ocean waters off the coast of Virginia on Wednesday morning, officials said.
CBS news quoted Navy spokesperson Lt. Jackie Parashar as saying that a little before 10 a.m.
ET, a pilot assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 83 ejected from a Super Hornet during a routine training flight.
Search teams were deployed, and the pilot was rescued at about 11:21 a.m., Parashar said.
The crashed jet has not yet been recovered from the water, Parashar said. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
