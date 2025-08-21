Open Menu

IACT Achieves Full Membership In ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) The International Aviation Consulting & Training (IACT), the commercial and training arm of the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), has achieved Full Membership in the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme - a major milestone in its journey.

IACT first secured Associate Membership in 2020, and within just five years progressed to Full Membership - a strategic goal set since its establishment in 2016.

This achievement reflects IACT’s strong commitment to aligning with global aviation training standards and advancing excellence in human capital development in the UAE and beyond.

This accomplishment stands as a testament to the GCAA’s strategic vision, the dedication of the IACT team, the steadfast support of the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Secretariat, and the valuable cooperation of the UAE’s local network partners.

Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, “Achieving Full Membership in the ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme is not only an institutional success but also a national achievement.

It reinforces the UAE’s position as a global leader in aviation safety, training, and innovation, and strengthens our strategic partnership with ICAO. This status enables us to help shape the future of aviation capacity building worldwide, in line with our national vision for excellence and leadership.”

Khalid Jassem, CEO of IACT, stated, “Full Membership allows IACT to contribute at a higher level to the global aviation community. We are committed to expanding the scope, quality, and reach of our training programmes, ensuring they remain innovative, relevant, and future-focused. This milestone further enhances our role as a regional training hub, sharing knowledge, building capabilities, and creating sustainable impact across the aviation sector.”

