(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck off the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday.

The Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences said that the earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 50.

4 km and occurred 208 km from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

On 30th July, the strongest earthquake in the entire monitoring period struck off the coast of Kamchatka, measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale.