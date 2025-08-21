5.6-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck off the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday.
The Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences said that the earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 50.
4 km and occurred 208 km from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
On 30th July, the strongest earthquake in the entire monitoring period struck off the coast of Kamchatka, measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale.
Recent Stories
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..
SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..
China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens
More Stories From Middle East
-
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula26 seconds ago
-
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management30 minutes ago
-
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme31 minutes ago
-
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers45 minutes ago
-
DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa1 hour ago
-
Kuwait crude oil rises to $70.07 pb1 hour ago
-
Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital economy2 hours ago
-
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August2 hours ago
-
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environmental statistics co ..2 hours ago
-
TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy3 hours ago
-
'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ practical training3 hours ago
-
China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens3 hours ago