Open Menu

5.6-magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 03:00 PM

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) An earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck off the eastern coast of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday.

The Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian academy of Sciences said that the earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 50.

4 km and occurred 208 km from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

On 30th July, the strongest earthquake in the entire monitoring period struck off the coast of Kamchatka, measuring 8.8 on the Richter scale.

Related Topics

Earthquake Russia July From

Recent Stories

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

26 seconds ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

30 minutes ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

31 minutes ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

45 minutes ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

1 hour ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

2 hours ago
Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

2 hours ago
 ‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

2 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

2 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

3 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

3 hours ago
 China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation de ..

China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East