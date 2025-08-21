GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has officially published its Civil Aviation Regulation (car) on Aerodrome Crisis Management (ACM) a bespoke regulation designed to transform how aerodromes prepare for, respond to, and recover from crises, emergencies, and operational disruptions.

Developed through close collaboration with the UAE’s airports and international best practices, the regulation establishes a holistic, integrated, and proactive framework for aerodrome crisis management.

This regulation marks a strategic shift away from traditional reactive and compartmentalised models, toward a coordinated, performance-driven approach that enhances safety, business continuity, and operational excellence across the aviation sector.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, “This regulation reflects the UAE’s commitment to proactive aviation leadership. Our aerodromes will not only be better prepared for crises but will also emerge from them stronger and more unified.

”

The new regulation sets a global benchmark for managing complex, evolving challenges such as pandemics and natural disasters. It mandates comprehensive crisis planning, inter-agency coordination, continuous training, and the integration of risk-based decision-making into daily operations.

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs, said the regulation was developed through extensive consultation with airport operators and aviation stakeholders; their insights were critical to shaping a regulation that is both practical and scalable”.

He added, “It’s a forward-looking step that places UAE aerodromes at the forefront of global resilience standards.”

This strategic advancement is set to further elevate the UAE’s reputation as a safe, resilient, and forward-thinking aviation hub, offering a model framework for regulators and operators worldwide.