Open Menu

GCAA Issues New Civil Aviation Regulation On Aerodrome Crisis Management

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has officially published its Civil Aviation Regulation (car) on Aerodrome Crisis Management (ACM) a bespoke regulation designed to transform how aerodromes prepare for, respond to, and recover from crises, emergencies, and operational disruptions.

Developed through close collaboration with the UAE’s airports and international best practices, the regulation establishes a holistic, integrated, and proactive framework for aerodrome crisis management.

This regulation marks a strategic shift away from traditional reactive and compartmentalised models, toward a coordinated, performance-driven approach that enhances safety, business continuity, and operational excellence across the aviation sector.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA, said, “This regulation reflects the UAE’s commitment to proactive aviation leadership. Our aerodromes will not only be better prepared for crises but will also emerge from them stronger and more unified.

The new regulation sets a global benchmark for managing complex, evolving challenges such as pandemics and natural disasters. It mandates comprehensive crisis planning, inter-agency coordination, continuous training, and the integration of risk-based decision-making into daily operations.

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs, said the regulation was developed through extensive consultation with airport operators and aviation stakeholders; their insights were critical to shaping a regulation that is both practical and scalable”.

He added, “It’s a forward-looking step that places UAE aerodromes at the forefront of global resilience standards.”

This strategic advancement is set to further elevate the UAE’s reputation as a safe, resilient, and forward-thinking aviation hub, offering a model framework for regulators and operators worldwide.

Related Topics

Business UAE Car Hub From Best Airport

Recent Stories

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

18 seconds ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

24 seconds ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

15 minutes ago
 DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics ..

DP World, Japan’s ITOCHU to strengthen logistics, trade in Sub-Saharan Africa

45 minutes ago
 Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as g ..

Expand North Star advances Dubai’s position as global capital of digital econo ..

1 hour ago
 Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of Aug ..

Korea's exports up 7.6 pct in first 20 days of August

2 hours ago
‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performa ..

‘Regional Workshop on Components of GCC Performance Index’ discusses environ ..

2 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

SC grants bail to Imran Khan in Eight May 9 cases

2 hours ago
 TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance g ..

TAQA secures AED8.5 billion term loan to advance growth strategy

2 hours ago
 'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified sys ..

'Ministry of Higher Education' unveils unified system to govern students’ prac ..

3 hours ago
 China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation de ..

China-SCO trade hits record high as cooperation deepens

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakis ..

Asia Cup 2025: Gavaskar says playing against Pakistan not players’ choice but ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East