- Home
- Middle East
- Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new aycademic year
Mohammed Al Sharqi Receives Minister Of Education, Reviews Preparations For New Aycademic Year
Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 06:15 PM
FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, today received Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, at the Ajman Ruler’s Court.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was briefed on the Ministry’s preparations for the beginning of the 2025–2026 academic year.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the pivotal role of education in building societies and advancing sustainable development, stressing the importance of adopting best educational practices and updating curricula to preserve national values and support the country’s comprehensive development goals.
He also underscored the Fujairah Government’s commitment, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to strengthening the education sector across the emirate’s institutions by providing the necessary resources to improve outcomes in line with the UAE’s sustainable vision.
The discussions reviewed the Ministry’s latest initiatives and priorities for the new academic year, particularly in promoting national identity and the Arabic language.
H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Fujairah’s support for the UAE’s educational vision and its partnership with the Ministry of Education to achieve higher levels of quality and competitiveness.
Sheikh Mohammed praised the Ministry’s efforts in pursuing continuous development of the educational process and wished success to the Ministry, teaching staff, and students in the coming year.
Al Amiri expressed her appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his keen interest in the education sector and his support in enhancing its quality and outcomes.
The meeting was attended by Mohammed Hamza Al Qassim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme
ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new aycademic year6 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in China21 minutes ago
-
US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade36 minutes ago
-
Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings51 minutes ago
-
Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excellence Pioneers’ pr ..1 hour ago
-
MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers1 hour ago
-
US fighter jet crashes during training mission, pilot survives2 hours ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis send US$10.7 billion via Roshan Digital Accounts in five years2 hours ago
-
Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Awards3 hours ago
-
5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula3 hours ago
-
GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management4 hours ago
-
IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme4 hours ago