Open Menu

Mohammed Al Sharqi Receives Minister Of Education, Reviews Preparations For New Aycademic Year

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 06:15 PM

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new aycademic year

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, today received Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of Education, at the Ajman Ruler’s Court.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was briefed on the Ministry’s preparations for the beginning of the 2025–2026 academic year.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the pivotal role of education in building societies and advancing sustainable development, stressing the importance of adopting best educational practices and updating curricula to preserve national values and support the country’s comprehensive development goals.

He also underscored the Fujairah Government’s commitment, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to strengthening the education sector across the emirate’s institutions by providing the necessary resources to improve outcomes in line with the UAE’s sustainable vision.

The discussions reviewed the Ministry’s latest initiatives and priorities for the new academic year, particularly in promoting national identity and the Arabic language.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed Fujairah’s support for the UAE’s educational vision and its partnership with the Ministry of Education to achieve higher levels of quality and competitiveness.

Sheikh Mohammed praised the Ministry’s efforts in pursuing continuous development of the educational process and wished success to the Ministry, teaching staff, and students in the coming year.

Al Amiri expressed her appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his keen interest in the education sector and his support in enhancing its quality and outcomes.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Hamza Al Qassim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education.

Related Topics

Education UAE Ajman Government Best Arab Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

21 minutes ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

36 minutes ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

51 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

1 hour ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

1 hour ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

3 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

3 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

4 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

4 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East