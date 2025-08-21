Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says article penned by Sohail Warriach was about an event in Brussels, where hundreds of people took pictures, clarifying that Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir did not give any interview

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2025) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said the perpetrators and facilitators of 9th May will have to face the law.

Talking to journalists, he said the article penned by Sohail Warriach was about an event in Brussels, where hundreds of people took pictures, clarifying that the Army Chief did not give any interview. He said there was no mention of PTI, nor any reference to an apology. This is merely a personal effort by a journalist for self-interest and publicity.

The DG ISPR said it is unfortunate that even as a senior journalist, such irresponsible behaviour was displayed.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan is a country that can reshape the destiny of the region. This is one reason why it faces continuous attacks. He said the young people should understand the legacy and history of their ideological state.

The Director General ISPR said India believed that with the help of its terrorist proxies and facilitators, it could easily discredit the Pakistani army through an attack, but the opposite happened.

He added Pakistan and its military gave a strong response, leading to India and its proxies being discredited instead.

He said someone told them that India possesses military machine worth billions of Dollars and could easily defeat Pakistan. Another suggested that India should attack so that both India and its proxies like the Fitna al-Khawarij and the Fitna al-Hindustan could strike simultaneously. But the world saw Pakistan confronted the enemy on both fronts.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry mentioned that the consensus decision made by all political parties in 2014 to eliminate the entire spectrum of terrorism in Pakistan has still not been fully implemented.

He said whenever efforts are made to deport the illegal Afghan nationals, involved in crimes, certain political and criminal elements within Pakistan start raising objections. He emphasized that the full implementation of the 14 points of the National Action Plan is essential.

Declaring Pakistani as the greatest asset, he said gaps in governance are being filled daily by the sacrifices of the military, police, and law enforcement agencies.