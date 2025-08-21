Overseas Pakistanis Send US$10.7 Billion Via Roshan Digital Accounts In Five Years
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2025) Remittances from overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) have reached US$10.7 billion over the past five years, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
The Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported that cumulative inflows through RDA stood at US$10.748 billion from September 2020 to the end of July 2025. In July alone, overseas Pakistanis remitted US$185 million through the facility.
In addition to remittances, the total volume of investments made by overseas Pakistanis via RDAs reached $1.490 billion. These investments include $479 million in conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates, $936 million in Islamic Naya Pakistan Certificates, and $75 million through Roshan Equity Investment.
The RDA initiative was launched to facilitate Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) in managing their banking, payment, and investment needs in Pakistan remotely and conveniently.
