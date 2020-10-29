UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Energy Showcases Smart Practices At ISARC In Japan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2020) The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure showcased the smart applications it adopted through various projects, during its participation in the 37th International Symposium on Automation and Robotics in Construction, ISARC, held via video conferencing in Kitakyushu, Japan.

The two-day conference is a global gathering of specialists and scientists in the use of automation and robotics in construction, which showcases the latest artificial intelligence, AI, technologies.

Contributions from all continents at ISARC provide the major platform for delegates to exchange views and information and discuss how they might work together on new projects.

The ministry presented five research papers explained by specialist officers on the use of neural network technology to predict risks in the planning stage of construction projects; the use of automatic verification to detect the quality of road signs and layouts by using a visual detection mechanism for machine learning; modern trends in monitoring data related to projects overseen by the ministry and traffic data on the Federal road network; the UAE’s AI strategy, and self-checking robotics algorithms used in construction projects.

The participants of the conference stressed that the ministry aims to harness and invest in AI technologies, to develop the energy, infrastructure, housing and transport sectors.

The UAE, represented by the ministry, will host the 38th edition of the ISARC in 2021, which shall be held under the slogan, "Tomorrow is Today: Co-Creating the Future of Infrastructure 5.0."

