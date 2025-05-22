Open Menu

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology Join National ICV Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2025 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd May, 2025) As part of the efforts to expand the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme, a signing of four memoranda of understanding (MoUs) took place between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Silal Food & Technology and Calidus Group. The agreements mark the official entry of the four entities into MoIAT’s National ICV Program to benefit from the key enablers and advantages that support growth and competitiveness.

The signings took place on the second day of Make it in the Emirates 2025, the UAE’s comprehensive economic programme hosted by MoIAT, organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group, and held alongside strategic partners the Ministry of Culture, ADNOC Group, and Abu Dhabi Investment Office. Held under the theme “Advanced Industries. Accelerated”, the event brought together local and international manufacturers, investors, and innovators.

The agreements aim to strengthen cooperation between MoIAT and the four companies in line with the goals of the National ICV Program. The program is a key component of the UAE’s Projects of the 50 and supports the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, which aims to achieve significant economic benefits by redirecting procurement spending by government entities and leading national companies back into the economy.

The MoUs were signed by Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT; Abdulla Al Sahi, Group Managing Director of Modon Holding, Ahmad Al Matrooshi, Executive Director of Emaar Properties; Salmeen Al Ameri, Chief Executive Officer of Silal Food & Technology, and Dr.

Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Chief Executive Officer of Calidus Group, witnessed by Tareq Al Hosani, Chairman of Calidus Group.

Modon Holding is an international holding company with business sectors including real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. While Emaar Properties is a leading real estate developer, both locally and internationally, and Silal Food & Technology aims to diversify food sources and drive agri-food activity. Calidus Group, recognised as a pioneer in providing advanced land and air defence systems, manufactures military vehicles, aircraft, and state-of-the-art military technologies.
This partnership builds on the momentum of the National ICV Programme in industrial sector, which has generated AED 347 billion in cumulative local expenditure by the end of 2024, supporting industrial self-sufficiency, job creation, and local economic value. These efforts promote industrial self-sufficiency in vital and priority products, create job opportunities, enhance national economic value, and empower Emirati entrepreneurs under the Make it in the Emirates platform.

The fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates is drawing strong local and international participation, including prominent decision-makers from both government and private sector entities, entrepreneurs, investors, industrialists, experts, innovators, and financial institutions, along with the participation of more than 720 industrial companies showcasing their innovative products.

