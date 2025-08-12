MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Myanmar To UAE
Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 03:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Kyaw Kyaw Min, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the UAE.
Alshamisi wished the new ambassador success in performing his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in all fields.
The newly appointed ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Recent Stories
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE
Famous Singer Atif Aslam’s father passes away after prolonged illness
EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex
COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2
Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE1 minute ago
-
EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certification47 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia1 hour ago
-
Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human rights violations1 hour ago
-
Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 20252 hours ago
-
Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex2 hours ago
-
COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate solution2 hours ago
-
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q23 hours ago
-
Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 20253 hours ago
-
Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldives3 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure3 hours ago
-
Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder3 hours ago