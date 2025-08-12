Open Menu

MoFA Receives Credentials Copy From New Ambassador Of Myanmar To UAE

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 03:45 PM

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Myanmar to UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2025) Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), received a copy of the credentials of Kyaw Kyaw Min, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to the UAE.

Alshamisi wished the new ambassador success in performing his duties and emphasised the UAE’s keenness to enhance the relations between the UAE and the Republic of the Union of Myanmar in all fields.

The newly appointed ambassador praised the leading and prestigious position that the UAE enjoys regionally and internationally under the visionary policy of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

